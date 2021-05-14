ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ABM Industries' shares have outperformed its industry's growth over the past year, partly due to better-than-expected earnings performance in six of the past seven quarters. The company's comprehensive transformational initiative called 2020 Vision should help it attain long-term profitable growth through an industry-based go-to-market approach. Acquisitions act as a growth analyst. Consistent dividend payments and share repurchases not only boost investor confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. On the flip side, ABM Industries continues to grapple with a difficult labor environment that is likely to persist through 2020. Increasing expenses resulting from acquisitions is likely to weigh on ABM Industries' bottom line. High debt may limit the company's future expansion in new markets and worsen its risk profile.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2,626.69 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,138,000 after buying an additional 961,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $36,290,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 812,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after purchasing an additional 383,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after purchasing an additional 275,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 149,564 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

