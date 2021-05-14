Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) PT Lowered to $20.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABST. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ ABST opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.22.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. Analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 10.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 38.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 127.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

