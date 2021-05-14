Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $40.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.

ASO opened at $34.81 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $221,991,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,132,734 shares of company stock valued at $633,638,744 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

