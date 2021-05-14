Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Sets New 52-Week High at $294.50

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $294.50 and last traded at $288.20, with a volume of 1227575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.32.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $183.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.72.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

