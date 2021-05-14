Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.52), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 95,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,525. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38.

A number of research firms have commented on ACHV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

