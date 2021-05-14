ACoconut (AC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $344,423.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $4.94 million and $344,423.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00003678 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00078971 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

