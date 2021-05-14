Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 million-$5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.56 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AFIB shares. Bank of America downgraded Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acutus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acutus Medical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.18. 8,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,778. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

