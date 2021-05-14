ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ACVA traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 28,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,859. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

