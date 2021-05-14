Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Gap Up to $13.08

Shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.08, but opened at $13.98. Adagene shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 214 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADAG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adagene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adagene in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Adagene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Adagene during the first quarter valued at $617,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,871,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter worth approximately $8,230,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adagene during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,051,000.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

