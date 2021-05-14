Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $202.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 20,412 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos acquired 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at $80,833.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.