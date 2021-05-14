ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%.

NASDAQ ADMA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,051,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,805. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $196.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

