Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report sales of $3.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.72 billion and the highest is $3.80 billion. Adobe posted sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $15.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.96 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

ADBE stock traded up $12.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $486.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,660. The firm has a market cap of $232.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe has a 12-month low of $351.53 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $496.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.24.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.