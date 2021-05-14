Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,914 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 36,725 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 3.1% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $74,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $480.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $229.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.01 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $496.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

