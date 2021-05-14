Adshares Market Cap Achieves $7.83 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $185,614.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,569,983 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

