AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 310 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Copart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after acquiring an additional 471,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Copart by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Copart by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,740,000 after acquiring an additional 139,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,847,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $120.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $130.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

