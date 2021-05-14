AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after buying an additional 305,055 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 207,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

OHI opened at $35.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

