AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $297,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.32% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDEC. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 84.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 209,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 95,740 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $5,452,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $1,178,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $963,000.

BDEC stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $32.78.

