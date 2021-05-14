AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 53,863 CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBAT. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the 4th quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the 4th quarter worth $719,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

CBAK Energy Technology stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.44 million, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT).

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.