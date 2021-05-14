AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 28.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of PNQI stock opened at $219.30 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $148.13 and a 1 year high of $264.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.51.

