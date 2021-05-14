AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,601,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 32,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $114.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.45 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.47.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

