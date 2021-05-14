Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Aegon has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000.

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

