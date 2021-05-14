Aequi Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 19th

Aequi Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, May 19th. Aequi Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ARBGU stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07. Aequi Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.

Get Aequi Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $251,000.

Aequi Acquisition Company Profile

Aequi Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.