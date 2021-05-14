Aeron 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.77 Million (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 160.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $4.95 million and $5.77 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeron has traded up 338.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00092830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00019973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.13 or 0.01194106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00068273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00114670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00062950 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero.

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

