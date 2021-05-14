AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.59 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a one year low of $57.61 and a one year high of $143.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.27.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $2,998,792.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,153,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,284,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,370.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,125 shares of company stock valued at $26,597,858. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 37,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $786,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.