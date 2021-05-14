Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Affirm stock opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. Affirm has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $146.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.93.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,779,000.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

