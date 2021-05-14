Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,294,000 after acquiring an additional 84,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 33.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,134. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

