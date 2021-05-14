Ag Growth International’s (AFN) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$62.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.88.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of Ag Growth International stock traded up C$1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,399. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$25.24 and a one year high of C$48.47. The firm has a market cap of C$782.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,506.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$227.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$238.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -6,666.67%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.