ageas SA/NV’s (AGESY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AGESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $62.92. 1,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.77. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.