AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Issues Earnings Results

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,200. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $122.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

