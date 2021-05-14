Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000.

ABNB stock traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.05. The company had a trading volume of 941,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,405. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.44. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

