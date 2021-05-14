Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ABNB traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.20. The company had a trading volume of 941,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,405. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.44. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.03.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

