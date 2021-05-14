Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Barclays

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.10.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $135.75 on Friday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.