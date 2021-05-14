Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $174.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target cut by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $210.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.68.

ABNB stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.38. The company had a trading volume of 331,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,405. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

