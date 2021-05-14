Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.20. The company had a trading volume of 20,284,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,680. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.58.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.03.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

