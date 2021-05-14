Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ABNB traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,405. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.44. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.84.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

