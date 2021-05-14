Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. 3,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,509. The company has a market cap of $992.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $41.16.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $87,831.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,948. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.