Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AKUS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,681. Akouos has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79.

Several research firms recently commented on AKUS. HC Wainwright began coverage on Akouos in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

