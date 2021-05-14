Akropolis (AKRO) Price Down 8.3% This Week

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Akropolis has a total market cap of $136.90 million and $26.52 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00089750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00020138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.77 or 0.01165036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00069486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00114029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00063862 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,865,244,089 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements.

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

