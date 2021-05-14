Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,924 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Alamos Gold worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

Shares of AGI opened at $8.41 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.