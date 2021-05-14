Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $76.33

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.33 and traded as high as $86.46. Albany International shares last traded at $81.80, with a volume of 151,258 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIN. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.46. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albany International by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $397,391,000 after purchasing an additional 158,620 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,818,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

