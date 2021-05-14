Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

ALB stock opened at $157.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.39 and a 200 day moving average of $148.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

