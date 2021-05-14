Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 257.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million.

NYSEAMERICAN AXU traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.87. 481,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,874. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. Alexco Resource has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $407.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXU shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Alexco Resource in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Stevens purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexco Resource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Alexco Resource by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 550,033 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 80,032 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,942,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 279,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

