Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives C$18.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.25.

AQN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. CSFB set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of AQN traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$18.61. 1,667,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,984. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$16.85 and a 1 year high of C$22.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.62. The company has a market cap of C$11.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$625.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.24%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.