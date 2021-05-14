Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.42

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.42 and traded as high as $31.80. Alico shares last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 36,282 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $238.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Alico had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 25.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Alico’s payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $1,891,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alico by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Alico by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alico by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alico by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alico by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

