Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALKT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.43.

Shares of ALKT opened at $31.02 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

