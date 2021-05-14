Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) fell 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.55 and last traded at $32.94. 4,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 225,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

A number of research firms have commented on ALKT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

About Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

