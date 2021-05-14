Allan R. Landon Buys 2,500 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Allan R. Landon purchased 2,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,752.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LC opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter worth about $627,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in LendingClub by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 33,099 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.