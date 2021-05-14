Allianz (FRA:ALV) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Allianz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €219.08 ($257.74).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €215.20 ($253.18) on Wednesday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €216.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €200.89.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.