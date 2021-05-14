Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%.

ALIZY stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11. Allianz has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALIZY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

