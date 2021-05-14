Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives $45.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

APYRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $48.00 to $47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $36.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

